Tennessee looks for home win vs Florida

Florida (18-10, 10-5) vs. Tennessee (15-13, 7-8)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee looks for its fourth straight win over Florida at Thompson-Boling Arena. The last victory for the Gators at Tennessee was a 67-58 win on Feb. 11, 2014.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jordan Bowden has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Tennessee is 0-8 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 15-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gators. Tennessee has an assist on 39 of 67 field goals (58.2 percent) across its past three outings while Florida has assists on 34 of 79 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all SEC teams. The Gators have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.