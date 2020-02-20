Tennessee faces tough test vs No. 13 Auburn

Tennessee (15-11, 7-6) vs. No. 13 Auburn (22-4, 9-4)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn presents a tough challenge for Tennessee. Tennessee has won two of its five games against ranked teams this season. Auburn lost 65-55 on the road to Georgia on Wednesday.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Santiago Vescovi has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. Vescovi has accounted for 13 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 74: Tennessee is 0-6 when opposing teams score 74 or more points. Auburn is a perfect 20-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points. The Tigers have averaged 78.6 points per game over their last five.

FLOOR SPACING: Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden has attempted 144 3-pointers and connected on 26.4 percent of them, and is 4 for 15 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn is ranked 21st in the country by scoring 79 points per game this year. Tennessee has only averaged 66.8 points per game, which ranks 265th.