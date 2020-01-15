Tenn. Tech looks to end streak vs SIUE

Tennessee Tech (3-14, 0-4) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (4-13, 1-3)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville looks to extend Tennessee Tech’s conference losing streak to five games. Tennessee Tech’s last OVC win came against the Eastern Illinois Panthers 63-57 on March 2, 2019. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville lost 78-72 on the road to Eastern Kentucky in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jr. Clay is averaging 11.8 points to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Keishawn Davidson is also a key contributor, accounting for 8.4 points per game. The Cougars have been led by Zeke Moore, who is averaging 13.5 points.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Cougars have scored 75.5 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 61.5 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Clay has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last three games. Clay has accounted for 19 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Golden Eagles are 0-11 when they allow at least 74 points and 3-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Cougars are 0-11 when allowing 71 or more points and 4-2 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Tennessee Tech has lost its last five road games, scoring 61.6 points, while allowing 79.2 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Tennessee Tech has averaged only 65 points per game over its last five games. The Golden Eagles have given up 78.6 points per game over that span.