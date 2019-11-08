Tenn. Tech goes for first win vs Martin Methodist

Martin Methodist vs. Tennessee Tech (0-1)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are set to battle the RedHawks of NAIA program Martin Methodist. Tennessee Tech lost 76-64 at Western Kentucky in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee Tech went 2-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Golden Eagles scored 65.5 points per contest in those 11 contests.