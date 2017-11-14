Tenn. State beats Reinhardt 92-53 on Spencer’s career night (Nov 13, 2017)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Delano Spencer scored a career-high 22 points with six 3-pointers and Tennessee State never trailed in beating NAIA member Reinhardt University 92-53 in its home opener Monday night.

Spencer hit his first 3 less than a minute into the game and the Tigers led 11-2 after his second. Tennessee State’s bench chipped in 19 first-half points and the Tigers led 48-25 at halftime.

Jalen Duke’s jumper with 1:11 to play gave the Tigers their largest lead at 41 points.

Ken’Darrius Hamilton scored 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Kamar McKnight added 14 for the Tigers (1-1), who outscored the Eagles 40-10 in the paint, outshot them 54.5 percent to 30.2 percent from the field, and scored 24 points off of 16 Reinhardt turnovers. Tennessee State’s bench finished with 50 points.

Scot Hundt scored 17 points for Reinhardt (3-3), the fifth-highest scoring team in the nation among NAIA teams, averaging 103.2 points per game.

