Temple, SMU meet in conference play

Temple (10-6, 2-3) vs. SMU (12-4, 2-2)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes meet as Temple battles SMU. Each team last played this past Wednesday. Temple won 65-53 at home against Wichita State, while SMU fell to Houston on the road, 71-62.

SENIOR STUDS: Temple’s Quinton Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore II have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 66 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.QUALITY QUINTON: Rose has connected on 24.6 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: SMU has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 71.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mustangs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Owls. SMU has an assist on 46 of 71 field goals (64.8 percent) across its past three outings while Temple has assists on 37 of 64 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 76.8 points per game.