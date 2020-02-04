Temple, Memphis meet in conference play

Temple (11-10, 3-6) vs. Memphis (16-5, 5-3)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes meet as Temple faces Memphis. Temple beat East Carolina by 12 in its last outing. Memphis is coming off a 70-63 win over UConn in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Temple’s Quinton Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore II have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 79 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.QUALITY QUINTON: Rose has connected on 29.1 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Temple is 8-0 when it limits opponents to 62 or fewer points, and 3-10 when opposing teams exceed 62 points. Memphis is 13-0 when holding opponents to 64 points or fewer, and 3-5 whenever teams score more than 64 on the Tigers.

TOUGH TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 36.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the second-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.