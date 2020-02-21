Temple looks to sweep ECU

Temple (14-12, 6-7) vs. East Carolina (10-17, 4-10)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina seeks revenge on Temple after dropping the first matchup in Philadelphia. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 1, when the Owls outshot East Carolina from the field 48.9 percent to 39.3 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to the 76-64 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.QUALITY QUINTON: Quinton Rose has connected on 25.8 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: East Carolina is 0-9 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 10-8 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Temple is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Owls are 6-12 when opponents score more than 62.

DID YOU KNOW: Temple is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 72.1 possessions per game. The uptempo Owls have raised that total to 76.2 possessions per game over their last five games.