Temple gets 2019-20 season underway against Drexel

Drexel (0-0) vs. Temple (0-0)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A couple of Philadelphia programs are set to face off as Temple gets its 2019-20 season underway by hosting the Drexel Dragons. Drexel went 13-19 last year and finished sixth in the CAA, while Temple ended up 23-10 and finished fourth in the AAC.

Article continues below ...

PREVIOUSLY: Temple scored 82 points and won by 18 over Drexel when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel went 5-7 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Dragons gave up 80.9 points per game while scoring 76.3 per outing. Temple went 10-4 in non-conference play, averaging 73.3 points and giving up 69.3 per game in the process.