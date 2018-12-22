Temple at 10-2 steers past Drexel for 82-64 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shizz Alston Jr. scored 25 points, Nate Pierre-Louis added 22 and Temple beat Drexel 82-64 on Saturday.

At 10-2, Temple is off to its best start since the 2012-13 season when it started at 10-2 before dropping its next game.

Coincidentally, Temple used a 10-2 run to close the first half with Pierre-Louis scoring five on a 3-pointer and jump shot and Alston adding a 3. The Owls went to the break with a 41-30 lead and led by double digits for most of the remainder.

Quinton Rose added 14 for Temple and Ernest Aflakpui had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Troy Harper led Drexel (6-7) with 18 points, Camren Wynter 12, and James Butler and Alihan Demir each scored 10. Demir had 10 rebounds and Butler grabbed nine.

Saturday’s contest was the last at the Palestra for outgoing Temple head coach Fran Dunphy, who is the winningest all-time coach at the arena. His record is 175-56 (.758) which includes a 15-4 mark since arriving at Temple in 2006.