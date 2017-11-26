Teague, Thomas lead UNC Asheville past Wofford, 85-65 (Nov 26, 2017)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) MaCio Teague and Ahmad Thomas combined to score 37 points to help power UNC Asheville past Wofford, 85-65 Sunday afternoon for its 12th straight home court victory.

The Bulldogs now are 71-16 all-time at Kimmel Arena, 48-10 in Big South Conference contests.

Thomas picked up a pair of steals for UNC Asheville (4-2), making him just the sixth player in conference history to amass more than 1,000 career points, 500 career rebounds and 200 career steals.

Teague knocked down 6 of 12 attempts from the floor and 5 of his 7 shots from behind the three-point arc to finish with 19 points to go with eight assists. Thomas added 18 points.

Fletcher Magee finished with 20 points to lead Wofford (3-4) , with Nathan Hoover contributing 18 points.

The game was the 25th meeting between the schools, but the first since the 2009-10 season. The Bulldogs are 17-8 all-time in the series.