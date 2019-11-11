TCU plays host to La.-Lafeyette

Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0) vs. TCU (1-0)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette and TCU both look to put winning streaks together . Louisiana-Lafayette beat McNeese State by five on Saturday. TCU is coming off an 83-62 win over Southwestern University on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERS: .JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Johnson has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Louisiana-Lafayette went 7-4 against schools outside its conference, while TCU went 15-1 in such games.