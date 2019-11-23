TCU faces Clemson in Las Vegas

TCU (4-0) vs. Clemson (4-1)

MGM Resorts Main Event Heavyweight , T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU and Clemson will meet in a MGM Resorts Main Event Heavyweight battle. Clemson earned an 87-51 win over Alabama A&M in its most recent game, while TCU won 59-58 against UC Irvine in its last outing.

Article continues below ...

STEPPING UP: Clemson’s Tevin Mack has averaged 15 points and four rebounds while Aamir Simms has put up 9.4 points and 8.6 rebounds. For the Horned Frogs, Desmond Bane has averaged 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while RJ Nembhard has put up 16.3 points and two steals.DOMINANT DESMOND: Bane has connected on 46.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Horned Frogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Clemson has an assist on 50 of 96 field goals (52.1 percent) over its past three contests while TCU has assists on 51 of 81 field goals (63 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: TCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 29.2 percent of all possessions this year, the seventh-highest rate among all Division I teams.