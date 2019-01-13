Taylor’s block helps lift Austin Peay over UT Martin 72-70

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer, and Austin Peay held off UT Martin 72-70 on Saturday, handing the Skyhawks‘ their sixth straight loss.

Jarrett Givens added 14 points with four 3-pointers, Chris Porter-Bunton scored 11 points, and Jabari McGhee had 10 boards for the Governors (12-5, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference), who outscored UT Martin 44-26 in the paint and shot 58 percent.

UT Martin closed to 67-66 on Kevin Little’s 3, but Zach Glotta replied with a 3 and the Governors led 72-68 on Chris Porter-Bunton’s two free throws with 16 seconds left. The Skyhawks closed to the final score on Quintin Dove’s layup with 10 seconds left. The Governors’ Dayton Gumm missed two free throws from there before Taylor blocked Little’s layup attempt at the buzzer.

McGhee’s two free throws put the Governors up 41-38 at halftime after four lead changes and a brief delay caused when a bank of lights inside the Elam Center went dark.

Little led UT Martin (5-10, 0-4) with 15 points.