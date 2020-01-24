Taylor, FAU visit ODU

Florida Atlantic (12-8, 4-3) vs. Old Dominion (7-13, 3-4)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cornelius Taylor and Florida Atlantic will battle Jason Wade and Old Dominion. The senior Taylor is averaging 19.4 points over the last five games. Wade, a sophomore, is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Owls are led by Taylor and Richardson Maitre. Taylor is averaging 12.7 points while Maitre is putting up 9.2 points and four rebounds per game. The Monarchs have been led by Wade and Xavier Green, who are scoring 10.9 and 12.3 points, respectively.

STEPPING IT UP: The Monarchs have scored 65.3 points per game to Conference USA opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 62.2 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor has connected on 37.4 percent of the 123 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 25 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Monarchs. Old Dominion has 36 assists on 77 field goals (46.8 percent) across its past three outings while Florida Atlantic has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion is rated second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.4 percent. The Monarchs have averaged 11.9 offensive boards per game and 14 per game over their last three games.