Taylor, Austin Peay visit Georgia

Austin Peay (6-6) vs. Georgia (8-3)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Terry Taylor and Austin Peay will go up against Anthony Edwards and Georgia. The junior Taylor has scored 30 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 24.4 over his last five games. Edwards, a freshman, is averaging 19.4 points over the last five games.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERS: Georgia’s Edwards has averaged 19.7 points and five rebounds while Rayshaun Hammonds has put up 13.7 points and 9.1 rebounds. For the Governors, Taylor has averaged 23.5 points and 8.8 rebounds while Jordyn Adams has put up 15.3 points.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 30.2 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 65.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Austin Peay is 0-6 when its offense scores 77 points or fewer. Georgia is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 78 or fewer points and has allowed 72.8 points per game over its last five.

PERFECT WHEN: Georgia is a sterling 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.8 percent or less. The Bulldogs are 2-3 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia offense has scored 82.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 12th among Division 1 teams. The Austin Peay defense has allowed 75.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 245th).