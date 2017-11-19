Tate scores 24 for Ohio State in 80-55 win over Northeastern (Nov 19, 2017)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann had the understatement of the young season in noting the record-setting performance by senior forward Jae’Sean Tate.

”Not missing a shot is pretty good,” Holtmann said.

Tate made all 10 of his shots from the floor and had a career-high 24 points to lead Ohio State to an 80-55 win against Northeastern on Sunday.

Article continues below ...

He set a program record for the highest field-goal percentage with a minimum of 10 attempts.

”Early on in the game I just saw a couple of opportunities to attack,” Tate said. ”In the second half, my teammates did a great job of getting it to me in the middle of the zone where I think I’m very effective.”

Keita Bates-Diop added 19 points for the Buckeyes (4-0), who lead 53-19 with 17:55 to play.

Donnell Gresham had 16 points for Northeastern (2-2).

Bates-Diop and Tate each had 15 points in the first half, making a combined 12 of 14 field goals, when OSU led 47-17.

The game is part of the far-flung Phil Knight (PK80) Invitational celebrating the 80th birthday of Nike’s founder. Northeastern opened event-play with a 73-59 loss at Stanford on Friday. This was the Buckeyes first game in the tourney.

The Buckeyes outran the Huskies and beat them inside, scoring 48 points in the paint.

”Their rebounding and inside presence is very good,” Northeastern coach Bill Coen said.

TIP-INS

Northeastern won the only previous meeting with OSU 76-74 on Feb. 16, 1985, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. . Ohio State freshman center Kaleb Wesson returned after being suspended for the previous game against Texas Southern for ”failure to meet team expectations.” . Northeastern put in a lot of miles this weekend. The trip from its Boston campus to Stanford and Columbus and back to Boston covers more than 6,400 miles.

PLAY OF THE GAME

With 11:30 to go in the first half, Bates-Diop went to the floor to get a loose ball at the Northeastern foul line. He got it and lost it before regaining control while on his backside. Bates-Diop flung the all to Andrew Dakich, who raced down the court and then fed a trailing Bates-Diop for a two-handed duck. ”That was playing hard, using my wingspan. I worked hard for that so I expect to get it back and he gave it back to me,” Bates-Diop said.

THEY SAID IT

”Sometimes rebounding is about girth as it is about size. They have some wide bodies that are capable of carving out space under the basket, allowing them to grab rebounds.” – Coen on Northeastern being outrebounded 38-29 despite a size advantage.

BIG PICTURE

The Huskies, picked sixth in the Colonial Athletic Conference by the coaches, wanted to slow the game down but instead allowed Ohio State to control the pace. Coen said this game will add to their experience in handling adversity.

Ohio State continues to be a work in progress for Holtmann in his first season at OSU. Even when the Buckeyes make mistakes, and there have been plenty, he has them engaged and hustling.

UP NEXT

Northeastern: The Huskies conclude their participation in PK80 on Friday and Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, vs. Utah State and Furman.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes get tested on the road for the first time as part of the PK80 Invitational in Portland, Oregon They play No. 17 Gonzaga on Thursday.