CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jashawn Talton had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat NAIA-member St. Thomas (TX) 69-59 on Saturday.

Nolan Bertain had 13 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2-4). Peyton Smith added 11 points.

Brian Payton and Nathan Thormaehlen each had 10 points for the Celts. Keaton Shaw had eight rebounds.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi takes on Texas Rio Grande Valley on the road next Saturday.