Tabb has 26, Bethune-Cookman tops Grambling 87-78 (Nov 21, 2017)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) Brandon Tabb scored 26 points, hitting half of Bethune-Cookman’s 12 3-pointers, and the Wildcats turned back Grambling 87-78 on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Bailey had three 3s and 14 points for the Wildcats (2-3), with Shawntrez Davis adding 11 and Soufiyane Diakite 10.

Bethune-Cookman had seven 3s, four from Tabb, and made 17 of 33 overall to lead 44-35 at the half.

Diontae Jones scored eight straight points to pull Grambling into a tie at 53. That’s when Tabb took over, hitting three 3s and a pair of free throws to push the lead back to 12 midway through the half.

Armani Collins had 3s on consecutive possessions and Malik Maitland, who had 10 assists, later had two layups in a 6-0 run and Bethune-Cookman was up 17 with 5 minutes to play.

Grambling (0-4) clawed back within seven with under a minute to play but Tabb broke free for a dunk and Houston Smith hit two free throws.

Jones had 20 points and Ivy Smith Jr. 18 for the Tigers.