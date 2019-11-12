Syracuse goes up against Colgate

Colgate (1-1) vs. Syracuse (0-1)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate and Syracuse look to bounce back from losses. Colgate fell 81-68 at Clemson on Sunday. Syracuse lost 48-34 loss at home against Virginia on Wednesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .ROCK-SOLID RAPOLAS: Rapolas Ivanauskas has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST TIME: Syracuse earned a 77-56 win over Colgate when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Colgate went 7-6 against teams outside its conference, while Syracuse went 9-5 in such games.