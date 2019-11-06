Syracuse gets 2019-20 season underway against Virginia

Virginia (0-0, 0-0) vs. Syracuse (0-0, 0-0)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse gets the 2019-20 season rolling by hosting the Virginia Cavaliers. Virginia went 35-3 last year and finished first in the ACC, while Syracuse ended up 20-14 and finished sixth in the ACC.

Article continues below ...

A YEAR AGO: Virginia earned a 26-point win over Syracuse in the teams’ only meeting during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia went 17-3 against in-conference foes last season. In those 20 games, the Cavaliers gave up 57.3 points per game while scoring just 70.2 per matchup. Syracuse went 11-9 overall in ACC play, scoring 68.5 points and giving up 68.5 per game in the process.