Syracuse faces tough test vs No. 11 Louisville

Syracuse (14-11, 7-7) vs. No. 11 Louisville (21-5, 12-3)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Louisville presents a tough challenge for Syracuse. Syracuse has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. Louisville has dropped to No. 11 in the latest AP rankings following losses to Georgia Tech and Clemson last week.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Louisville has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Syracuse has depended on freshmen. Seniors Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 61 percent of Louisville’s scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Elijah Hughes, Buddy Boeheim, Joseph Girard III and Quincy Guerrier have collectively accounted for 74 percent of all Syracuse scoring, including 78 percent of the team’s points over its last five.EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Hughes has connected on 35.4 percent of the 178 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Louisville has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 77.6 points while giving up 66.6.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cards have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Orange. Louisville has 30 assists on 68 field goals (44.1 percent) over its past three outings while Syracuse has assists on 29 of 75 field goals (38.7 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Louisville has held opposing teams to only 38.5 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all ACC teams.