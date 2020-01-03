SWAC play starts for Alabama A&M, Grambling St.

Alabama A&M (3-8, 0-0) vs. Grambling State (6-7, 0-0)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M and Grambling State meet in the first SWAC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Alabama A&M finished with four wins and 14 losses, while Grambling State won 10 games and lost eight.

STELLAR SENIORS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. DeVante Jackson, Ivy Smith Jr., Kelton Edwards, Travon Bunch and Anthony Gaston have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALFORD: Cameron Alford has connected on 27.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama A&M is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 3-2 when scoring at least 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Grambling State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Tigers are 1-7 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State is ranked first among SWAC teams with an average of 78.1 points per game.