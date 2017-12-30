Suspended Gamecocks G Felder to return to school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) South Carolina suspended guard Rakym Felder will return to school in January, although Gamecocks coach Frank Martin said he won’t play for the team this season.

Martin announced Felder’s status on Friday. Felder was suspended indefinitely this summer after his arrest on assault charges. Those charges were dismissed in September.

Martin said he met with Felder recently and has given him an unspecified set of things to do before he can return to the Gamecocks.

Felder was arrested twice since October 2016. The last time came in late June when he was accused of taking part in a fight in an area near campus.

Felder was a key backup during South Carolina’s run to the Final Four last season. He was expected to have a starting spot this season.