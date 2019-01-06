Sullivan scores 22; UAB rolls in 2nd half to beat FIU 84-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Lewis Sullivan had 22 points and eight rebounds and UAB rolled in the second half to beat Florida International 84-65 on Saturday night.

UAB (10-5, 2-0 Conference USA) has won four of its last five games and improved to 8-1 at home. The Blazers play at Louisiana Tech on Thursday.

Tavin Lovan added 14 points for UAB. Jalen Perry had 13 points, Makhtar Gueye 12 and Zack Bryant 11.

Devon Andrews scored 20 points to lead FIU (10-5, 1-1), which hosts Charlotte on Thursday. Antonio Daye Jr. chipped in with 13 points.

The Blazers took the lead for good with about a minute left in the first half and had a 38-34 halftime advantage. UAB opened the second half on a 22-7 run for a 60-41 lead with 10:39 to play, and had a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.