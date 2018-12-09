Sule has career-best 23 points, Texas State gets 90-80 win

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Alonzo Sule nailed 10 of 11 shots from the floor for a career-high 23 points while grabbing 10 rebounds to help Texas State overcome a Houston Baptist rally for its seventh straight victory, 90-80 on Saturday.

Texas State (9-1) is off to its best start since 1952-53. The Bobcats‘ only loss was to Drake, 75-69, in the third game of the season.

Nijal Pearson drained three treys for 14 points and Alex Peacock scored 11 with six rebounds and four assists. Tre’Larenz Nottingham and Jaylen Shead added 10 points apiece for the Bobcats.

Texas State rolled to a 40-25 advantage at halftime. Ian DuBose nailed a 3-point jumper to open the second half and start the Huskies on a 20-8 run, closing to 48-45 at the 13:52 mark. Nottingham and Pearson nailed consecutive treys to halt the run. Eric Terry slammed home a dunk to give the Bobcats a 66-54 lead with 8:47 left.

Ian Dubose had a career-best 31 points and nine rebounds for Houston Baptist (2-5). Edward Hardt added a career-high 18 points and Philip McKenzie scored nine with 10 rebounds.