Stony Brook hits 13 3s to beat Binghamton 85-59

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Miles Latimer scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Elijah Olaniyi added 17 points and Stony Brook made 13 from behind the arc to beat Binghamton 85-59 on Wednesday night.

Stony Brook (19-5, 7-2 America East) sits alone in second place in the conference, trailing Vermont (8-1) by one game.

Jeff Otchere and Jaron Cornish added 11 points apiece for the Seawolves, who held the Bearcats to 36-percent shooting and outrebounded them 51-33. Cornish and Akwasi Yeboah each dished out six of Stony Brook’s 21 assists.

Binghamton hit three straight 3s in a 9-2 run and closed to 41-34 in the second half, but the Seawolves replied with a 9-4 run and led by 16 with 12:21 to play and were never threatened.

Olaniyi, Yeboah, Latimer and Cornish each made 3s and the Seawolves jumped to a 22-10 lead, doubled the Bearcats at 37-18 and led 39-25 at halftime.

Caleb Stewart scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Sam Sessoms added 15 points with five assists for Binghamton (6-18, 2-7), which has lost three straight.