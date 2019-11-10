Stony Brook goes for first win vs Farmingdale State

Farmingdale State vs. Stony Brook (0-2)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stony Brook Seawolves will be taking on the Rams of Division III Farmingdale State. Stony Brook lost 74-57 on the road to Seton Hall in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Elijah Olaniyi has averaged 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds this year for Stony Brook. Makale Foreman has paired with Olaniyi with 14.5 points and four rebounds per game.EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Through two games, Stony Brook’s Elijah Olaniyi has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook went 11-4 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Seawolves offense put up 73.8 points per matchup across those 15 contests.