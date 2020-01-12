Stony Brook cruises past New Hampshire 73-48

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Makale Foreman sank four 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Elijah Olaniyi added a double-double as Stony Brook breezed to a 73-48 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Foreman hit 7 of 14 shots from the floor for the Seawolves (12-6, 3-0 America East Conference), including 4 of 10 from 3-point range. Olaniyi finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double.

Jayden Martinez paced the Wildcats (8-8, 1-2) with 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. Nick Guadarrama was the lone starter to reach double figures with 11 points.

New Hampshire shot just 24% from the floor (16 of 67) and 24% from beyond the arc (6 of 25). The Wildcats made 10 of 17 from the free-throw line. Stony Brook shot 47% overall and 30% from distance (7 of 23). The Seawolves sank 16 of 25 from the foul line.