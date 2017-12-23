Stith helps Old Dominion hold off Norfolk State, 61-50 (Dec 22, 2017)
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) B.J. Stith scored 17 points and Old Dominon won its fourth straight, beating Norfolk State for the seventh time in the last eight meetings between the teams, posting a 61-50 victory Friday night.
Stith dunked with :41 seconds left in the first half to send the Monarchs into intermission with a 23-22 lead.
Trey Porter gave Old Dominion the lead for good with a pair of free throws with 7:12 left in the game to spark an 8-0 run to extend the lead.
The Monarchs (9-3) struggled from the field all night, hitting just 30.2 percent (16 of 53). But they converted 25 of 32 from the free throw line and outrebounded the Spartans 42-34 to make up for their off-night shooting.
Kyle Williams scored 14 point55s and Alex Long added another 11 for Norfolk State (1-12), which remains winless on the road in six starts.