Stewart, UTM host Tenn. Tech

Tennessee Tech (5-18, 2-8) vs. UT Martin (6-15, 2-8)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jr. Clay and Tennessee Tech will face Parker Stewart and UT Martin. The sophomore Clay has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.8 over his last five games. Stewart, a junior, is averaging 23.2 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: UT Martin’s Stewart has averaged 20.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while Quintin Dove has put up 19.3 points and 7.6 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Clay has averaged 13.4 points while Keishawn Davidson has put up 8.5 points and 4.2 assists.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Eagles have scored 86.1 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Clay has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Skyhawks are 0-9 when they score 75 points or fewer and 6-6 when they exceed 75 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-15 when allowing 72 or more points and 5-3 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: UT Martin is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 76 points or fewer. The Skyhawks are 1-15 when opponents score more than 76 points.

LAST FIVE: Tennessee Tech has scored 71 points while allowing 77.4 points over its last five games. UT Martin has averaged 81.2 points and given up 89.4 over its last five.