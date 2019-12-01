Stewart leads North Dakota over Georgia Southern 80-68

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Marlon Stewart scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, including 10 straight to ignite a late run, and North Dakota defeated Georgia Southern 80-68 at the FGCU Classic on Saturday.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 18 points for North Dakota (4-4), which trailed 60-54 with 7:14 left before taking a 61-60 lead on Stewart’s free throw amid a 17-2 run. Filip Rebraca added 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Ike Smith had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (4-3). Elijah McCadden added 19 points and seven rebounds.

Article continues below ...

North Dakota takes on Campbell on Sunday. Georgia Southern takes on Florida Gulf Coast on the road on Sunday.