Stetson looks to sweep North Alabama

North Alabama (10-14, 5-6) vs. Stetson (13-12, 7-3)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama seeks revenge on Stetson after dropping the first matchup in Florence. The teams last played on Jan. 16, when the Hatters outshot North Alabama 43.9 percent to 35.6 percent and hit 10 more free throws en route to a 54-49 victory.

FRESHMAN QUINTET: Stetson has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Rob Perry, Mahamadou Diawara, Christiaan Jones, Jahlil Rawley and Wheza Panzo have combined to account for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 88 percent of all Hatters points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hatters have allowed just 59.4 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.1 per game they gave up in non-conference play.ACCURATE AGNEW: Christian Agnew has connected on 33.3 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 67.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lions have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Hatters. Stetson has 21 assists on 72 field goals (29.2 percent) across its past three outings while North Alabama has assists on 30 of 73 field goals (41.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both North Alabama and Stetson are ranked at the top of the Atlantic Sun in terms of getting to the foul line. The Lions are ranked first in the conference and have averaged 21.3 free throws and 24.6 per game over their last five games. The Hatters are ranked second .