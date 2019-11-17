Stetson (2-1) vs. Ohio State (3-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces Ohio State in an early season matchup. Ohio State won at home against Villanova 76-51 on Wednesday, while Stetson fell 79-55 at Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson has averaged 10.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and two blocks while Kyle Young has put up 10.7 points and eight rebounds. For the Hatters, Rob Perry has averaged 17 points and 5.3 rebounds while Christiaan Jones has put up 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 53.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Ohio State has scored 72 points per game and allowed 54.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

STOUT STATE: Ohio State has held opposing teams to 32.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.