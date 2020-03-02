Stetson faces North Alabama in Atlantic Sun quarters

No. 5 seed North Alabama (13-16, 8-8) vs. No. 4 seed Stetson (15-16, 9-7)

Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama is set to face Stetson in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun tournament. In the regular season, Stetson won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last met on Feb. 13, when North Alabama made only 11 foul shots on 19 attempts while the Hatters hit 28 of 33 on the way to a 75-64 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Rob Perry is putting up 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Hatters. Mahamadou Diawara is also a primary contributor, accounting for 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Lions have been led by Christian Agnew, who is averaging 12.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.ACCURATE AGNEW: Agnew has connected on 35.7 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also made 67.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: North Alabama is 0-10 when it allows at least 75 points and 13-6 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hatters have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Lions. Stetson has an assist on 31 of 66 field goals (47 percent) over its previous three outings while North Alabama has assists on 30 of 75 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both North Alabama and Stetson are ranked atop the Atlantic Sun in terms of getting to the foul line. The Lions are ranked first in the conference and have averaged 21.1 free throws while the Hatters are ranked second and have attempted 19.5 per game.