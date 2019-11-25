Stetson faces Florida College

Florida College vs. Stetson (3-4)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters will be taking on the Falcons of Florida College. Stetson lost 70-64 loss at home against Western Carolina in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Stetson has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Rob Perry, Mahamadou Diawara, Christiaan Jones, Jahlil Rawley and Wheza Panzo have combined to account for 76 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 80 percent of all Hatters points over the last five games.PRECISE PERRY: Through seven games, Stetson’s Rob Perry has connected on 50 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 65.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson went 2-11 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Hatters scored 67.8 points per contest in those 13 contests.