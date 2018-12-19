Stetson closes on 19-8 run to beat UNC Asheville 80-74

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Keith Matthews scored 16 points to lead four in double-figure scoring as Stetson pulled away late to beat UNC Asheville 80-74 on Tuesday night.

Stetson (3-10) snapped a two-game skid while UNC Asheville (1-10) hasn’t won since its opener.

Kenny Aninye added 14 points, Leo Goodman had 13 and Marques Sumner 11 for the Hatters, who shot 52 percent (31 of 60) from the floor.

Devon Baker scored 31 points on 10-of-21 shooting to lead UNC Asheville. Coty Jude made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, and Jeremy Peck added 10 points.

Aninye and Goodwin made consecutive 3-pointers that gave the Hatters a 69-66 lead and sparked a 19-8 run. Matthews added five points and Jahlil Rawley scored on a dunk, and the Bulldogs missed three field goals and had four turnovers during the stretch.