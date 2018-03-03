Stephens, Bell lead Princeton over Brown 78-63

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Myles Stephens had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help Princeton roll to a 78-63 victory over Brown on Friday night.

Princeton (13-15, 5-8 Ivy League) has won back-to-back games since snapping a seven-game losing streak. Brown (11-15, 4-9) has lost five straight.

Amir Bell added 21 points for the Tigers. Devin Cannady had 16 points and Jerome Desrosiers chipped in 10. Bell made three 3-pointers and Cannady, Stephens, and Desrosiers each made two.

Article continues below ...

Obi Okolie scored 17 points to lead Brown.

Princeton took the lead for good midway through the first half and built a 32-25 halftime advantage. Stephens scored on a dunk and Cannady scored the Tigers’ next eight points to stretch the lead to 18 with 13 minutes to play. A 9-2 spurt pulled Brown to 56-47 but they didn’t get closer.