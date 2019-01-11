Stapleton scores 23 points; FAU beats Old Dominion 80-73

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Xavian Stapleton scored 23 points for Florida Atlantic and the Owls beat Old Dominion for the first time at home, 80-73 on Thursday night.

FAU (11-5, 2-1 Conference USA) has won three of its last four games, while Old Dominion (11-5, 1-2) has lost two of three. It was just the second win in nine tries for the Owls in the series, and their sixth straight win at home.

Stapleton made four 3-pointers and 9 of 10 free throws. Richardson Maitre and Anthony Adger added 13 points apiece, and Michael Forrest had 12 for FAU.

Ahmad Caver scored 20 points to lead Old Dominion, but missed 10 of his 11 3-pointers. Justice Kithcart chipped in with 16 points, Xavier Green added 15 and the duo made seven of the Monarchs‘ eight 3-pointers.

FAU had a double-digit lead midway through the first half. Old Dominion pulled to 55-54 with 8:45 remaining but never grabbed the lead.