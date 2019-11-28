Stansberry, Hawaii host San Francisco

San Francisco (7-0) vs. Hawaii (4-2)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jamaree Bouyea and San Francisco will take on Eddie Stansberry and Hawaii. The junior Bouyea is averaging 15.4 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games. Stansberry, a senior, has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.8 over his last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Hawaii’s Stansberry has averaged 19 points while Zigmars Raimo has put up 11 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Dons, Bouyea has averaged 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists while Charles Minlend has put up 15.3 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bouyea has had his hand in 40 percent of all San Francisco field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Hawaii has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rainbow Warriors have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Dons. Hawaii has an assist on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) across its previous three games while San Francisco has assists on 48 of 92 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.2 percent, ranking the Dons 21st nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Hawaii stands at just 22.7 percent (ranked 301st).