Stanford, UCLA meet in conference play

Stanford (14-2, 3-0) vs. UCLA (8-8, 1-2)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts Stanford in a Pac-12 matchup. Each team last played this past Saturday. Stanford won easily 88-62 over Washington State, while UCLA fell to Southern California, 74-63.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Oscar da Silva and Tyrell Terry have led the Cardinal. da Silva is averaging 16.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while Terry is putting up 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by juniors Chris Smith and Jalen Hill, who are averaging 12.4 and 9.6 points, respectively.CLUTCH CHRIS: Smith has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 4 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 64: UCLA is 0-5 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Stanford is a perfect 14-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points and has allowed 60 points per game over its last five.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cardinal have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bruins. UCLA has an assist on 33 of 72 field goals (45.8 percent) across its past three outings while Stanford has assists on 54 of 83 field goals (65.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.4 percent this year. That rate is the 14th-highest in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Stanford stands at just 22.5 percent (ranked 323rd).