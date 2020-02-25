Utah (15-12, 6-9) vs. Stanford (18-9, 7-7)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford seeks revenge on Utah after dropping the first matchup in Salt Lake City. The teams last met on Feb. 6, when Stanford made only four free throws on four attempts while the Runnin’ Utes hit 16 of 23 en route to an eight-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Stanford’s Oscar da Silva has averaged 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while Tyrell Terry has put up 14.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Utes, Timmy Allen has averaged 17.4 points and 7.3 rebounds while Rylan Jones has put up 9.9 points and 4.5 assists.TOUGH TO DEFEND DA SILVA: Across 27 appearances this year, Stanford’s da Silva has shot 58.9 percent.

SLIPPING AT 68: Stanford is 0-7 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 18-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

COLD SPELL: Utah has lost its last eight road games, scoring 59 points, while allowing 78.1 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Stanford has held opposing teams to 61.6 points per game, the lowest figure among all Pac-12 teams.