Stanford puts streak on line vs UMES

Maryland Eastern Shore (0-4) vs. Stanford (4-0)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford looks for its fourth straight victory of the season as it battles Maryland Eastern Shore. Maryland Eastern Shore is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Stanford is coming off an 82-64 home win against Santa Clara in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Hawks are led by Da’Shawn Phillip and Bruce Guy. Phillip has averaged 8.5 points and 2.8 steals while Guy has put up 9.3 points per game. The Cardinal have been led by Oscar Da Silva and Tyrell Terry. Da Silva has averaged 16.3 points and six rebounds while Terry has put up 15 points and 2.5 steals per game.DOMINANT DA’SHAWN: Phillip has connected on 27.3 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 40 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Stanford’s Spencer Jones has attempted 25 3-pointers and connected on 48 percent of them, and is 9 for 19 over his last three games.

TWO STREAKS: Maryland Eastern Shore has scored 52.3 points per game and allowed 77.8 over its four-game road losing streak. Stanford is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 77.8 points while giving up 59.5.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Stanford has held opposing teams to 59.5 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Pac-12 teams.