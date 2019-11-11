Stanford plays Long Beach St.

Long Beach State (1-1) vs. Stanford (2-0)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State and Stanford both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams won at home on Saturday. Stanford earned a 70-54 win over Cal State Fullerton, while Long Beach State got a 74-62 win over San Diego.

TEAM LEADERS: Stanford’s Oscar Da Silva has averaged 17.5 points while Tyrell Terry has put up 12.5 points and three steals. For the Beach, Chance Hunter has averaged 20 points and 6.5 rebounds while Michael Carter III has put up 17 points and two steals.CLUTCH CHANCE: Hunter has connected on 66.7 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

STINGY STATE: Long Beach State has held opposing teams to 65.5 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big West teams.