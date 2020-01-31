Stanford looks to knock off No. 11 Oregon

No. 11 Oregon (18-4, 7-2) vs. Stanford (15-5, 4-3)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Oregon looks to give Stanford its eighth straight loss to ranked opponents. Stanford’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Arizona State Sun Devils 86-77 on Jan. 17, 2018. Oregon has won its last four games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Ducks scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Ducks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cardinal. Stanford has 33 assists on 74 field goals (44.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Oregon has assists on 43 of 86 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Stanford has held opposing teams to 59.7 points per game this year, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.