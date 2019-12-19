Stanford faces San Diego

San Diego (6-7) vs. Stanford (10-1)

Chase Center, San Francisco; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Stanford both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads won at home in their last game. Stanford earned a 64-56 win over San Francisco on Tuesday, while San Diego won 58-54 over UC Davis on Saturday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, Tyrell Terry and Spencer Jones have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Cardinal points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRAUN: Braun Hartfield has connected on 25.5 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also made 58.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: San Diego is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 6-1 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: San Diego’s Joey Calcaterra has attempted 66 3-pointers and connected on 36.4 percent of them, and is 8 for 26 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stanford defense has allowed only 57.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cardinal 12th among Division I teams. The San Diego offense has averaged 66.5 points through 13 games (ranked 227th, nationally).