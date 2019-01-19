Stanford downs Washington State behind Davis, Da Silva

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Daejon Davis scored 15 points with six assists and Stanford beat Washington State 78-66 on Saturday.

Oscar Da Silva scored 12 points with five rebounds for Stanford (9-9, 2-4, Pac-12 Conference) and Josh Sharma added 11 points and eight rebounds.

CJ Elleby scored 18 points and eight rebounds for Washington State (8-10, 1-4) and Ahmed Ali finished with 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Trailing 14-6 after the first six minutes, Stanford went on a 13-2 run over 3:16 led by Willis, who capped it with a 3-pointer and a goaltending call on a layup in transition for a 19-16 lead.

After a 3 from Marvin Cannon and a couple of layups on the inside from Jeff Pollard, WSU would not score for 3:09.

WSU’s drought led to a 14-2 Stanford run capped by Marcus Sheffield’s 3 and Jaiden Delaire’s layup.

The Cougars closed the first half with a 7-0 run that included back-to-back layups from Elleby and Ali’s fourth 3-pointer of the half, but Stanford led 39-35 at the break.

Stanford started the second half on an 8-4 run, but WSU scored seven straight in 32 seconds to close to 47-46. A layup from Elleby followed by a steal and assist from Ali to Viont’e Daniels for a layup and a foul on the next possession brought the home crowd to its feet.

The Cardinal answered with three 3-pointers on a 9-2 run to extend the lead once again. Da Silva, Sheffield and Davis all had 3’s during the run, making it 56-48 with 12 minutes left.

WSU cut the lead to 69-64 after Robert Franks‘ two free throws with 2:30 remaining, but, after WSU knocked a potential defensive rebound out of bounds, Willis made an easy dunk and Stanford scored six unanswered points in the final 55 seconds.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal got a much-needed win against a terrible Cougar team after getting beaten up Thursday by the Washington Huskies in an 80-64 loss. The Cardinal look to right the ship with NBA prospect KZ Okpala leading them after a bad start to Pac-12 play.

Washington State: The Cougars continue to sink deeper as they lose another Pac-12 contest and are on the verge of bottom-dwelling the conference again this season.

UP NEXT

Stanford plays Utah on Thursday.

Washington State plays Oregon State on Thursday.