Stanford, Butler meet in Hall of Fame Classic

Butler (6-0) vs. Stanford (7-0)

Hall of Fame Classic , Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler is set to take on Stanford in the Hall of Fame Classic. Stanford earned a 73-54 win over Oklahoma in its most recent game, while Butler won 63-52 against Missouri in its last outing.

Article continues below ...

SUPER SENIORS: Butler’s Bryce Nze, Kamar Baldwin and Sean McDermott have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYRELL: Tyrell Terry has connected on 40.7 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 87 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Butler’s Thompson has attempted six 3-pointers and has connected on zero percent of them.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cardinal. Stanford has an assist on 39 of 78 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three matchups while Butler has assists on 46 of 78 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Butler has held opposing teams to 53.2 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.