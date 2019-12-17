St. Pete’s visits UConn

St. Peter’s (2-4) vs. UConn (6-3)

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UConn goes up against St. Peter’s in a non-conference matchup. St. Peter’s took care of Fairleigh Dickinson by 16 at home on Wednesday. UConn lost 57-54 to Indiana last week.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The versatile Christian Vital has averaged 13.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals to lead the way for the Huskies. Josh Carlton is also a top contributor, producing 13 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The Peacocks are led by Derrick Woods, who is averaging 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Alterique Gilbert has directly created 42 percent of all UConn field goals over the last three games. Gilbert has 10 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: UConn has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 68.7 points while giving up 53.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Peacocks. UConn has an assist on 44 of 73 field goals (60.3 percent) across its past three contests while St. Peter’s has assists on 37 of 72 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAAC teams. The Peacocks have averaged 22 free throws per game and 24.7 per game over their last three games.