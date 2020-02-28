St. Pete’s seeks revenge on Canisius

St. Peter’s (15-12, 12-6) vs. Canisius (10-18, 5-12)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius goes for the season sweep over St. Peter’s after winning the previous matchup in Jersey City. The teams last played on Jan. 12, when the Golden Griffins shot 48 percent from the field while holding St. Peter’s’s shooters to just 45.3 percent on their way to the four-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Canisius’ Malik Johnson has averaged 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and six assists while Majesty Brandon has put up 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Peacocks, KC Ndefo has averaged 7.7 points, five rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Aaron Estrada has put up 8.1 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Canisius field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for nine field goals and 19 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: St. Peter’s’s Estrada has attempted 50 3-pointers and connected on 34 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over his past five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Griffins have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Peacocks. Canisius has an assist on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) across its past three contests while St. Peter’s has assists on 38 of 66 field goals (57.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s is ranked first among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.2 percent. The Peacocks have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game.